Oil-Spill Ferry Towed To Port In Sweden: Coast Guard

Stockholm: Sweden's coast guard said Thursday the passenger ferry that ran aground last month causing a large oil spill had been safely towed to port without further leaks.

The Marco Polo ferry, operated by TT-Line, ran aground south of the southern city of Karlshamn on October 22, with the vessel's 75 passengers safely evacuated.

It stayed still for days but then drifted off due to strong winds on Sunday and once again ran aground, causing further oil spills.

"The passenger ferry Marco Polo has been towed into the Stilleryd harbour in Karlshamn.... without complications or new oil spills," the Swedish Coast Guard said in a statement Thursday.

"The coast guard maintains a presence in Pukavik Bay in case previously leaked oil is found," it continued.

It added that once the ship had been moored in port, the municipal rescue service would take over.

Sweden on Friday fined two crew members for "recklessness in maritime traffic".

On Tuesday, the coastguard said some 50 cubic metres (50,000 litres or 13,000 gallons) of oil and oil waste had been collected.

Swedish authorities said last week it could take as long as a year to completely clean up the spill.