Six Teams Set To Vie For GCC 3X3 Basketball Championship Title

Doha, Qatar: The GCC 3X3 Basketball Championship tournament will start today at the Expo 2023 Doha with the participation of six teams-two each from Kuwait, Oman, and hosts Qatar.

The two-day tournament will be held until tomorrow and it is taking place as part of the agreements between the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) and the Organizing Committee of Expo 2023 Doha.

The organisers moved the tournament to Al Gharafa Sports Hall from the Al Bidda Park due to rain.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Deputy Director of Qatar National Basketball Teams Yassin Ismail said that Qatar is happy to host the tournament, which is being held again for the first time since 2015.

“It is good to have the tournament back, and I believe all the participating teams will give it their best shot. You would notice that we don't have the other Gulf countries around this time around, and it is because they are already in the middle of their season and it is quite difficult to have them join us at the moment. But all the same, we look forward to an exciting time with the participating teams,” he said.

Yassin said that Qatar will be represented by Teams A and B, with the teams comprising the recently concluded Asian Games silver-winning players including Omar Saad, Hashim Zidane, Ahmed Saeed, and Nadeem, while the Qatar team includes Abdullah Yassin, Bobo Magasa, Faisal Abu Issa, and Muhammad Ndo.

He noted that Qatar's team will be in high spirits at the tournament, and they will be further buoyed by their qualification for the 2024 FIBA U-19 World Cup, which was announced this week after being ranked fifth globally.

“After achieving silver at the Asian Games in China and the fifth place of the under-18 team in the world, we have raised the ceiling of ambitions to the highest, as the strategy that has been drawn up now is to return the team to the global stage to attain more achievements and prepare in the best way for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and compete for one of the medals, especially since we have very good players who can give us the needed results,” Yassin added.

Dr. Khaled Al Qahtani, Chairman of the Media Committee of the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF), attended the press conference.