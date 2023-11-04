Aghdam In Azerbaijan Hosts Population Employment Event (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 4. An event on
"The Role of Employment in Sustainable Population Settlement: Work
Done and Challenges" is being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Trend reports.
A special representative of Azerbaijan's President in the
territories of the Karabakh economic region (except for the Shusha
region) liberated from occupation by Emin Huseynov, representatives
of the Ministries of Labor, Economy, and other structures are
taking part in the event, which is being held at the conference
center in Aghdam.
Before the event, the participants visited the Martyrs Alley,
where they honored the memory of heroic sons of the Motherland who
gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan.
