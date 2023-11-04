Aghdam In Azerbaijan Hosts Population Employment Event (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 4. An event on "The Role of Employment in Sustainable Population Settlement: Work Done and Challenges" is being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Trend reports.

A special representative of Azerbaijan's President in the territories of the Karabakh economic region (except for the Shusha region) liberated from occupation by Emin Huseynov, representatives of the Ministries of Labor, Economy, and other structures are taking part in the event, which is being held at the conference center in Aghdam.

Before the event, the participants visited the Martyrs Alley, where they honored the memory of heroic sons of the Motherland who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

