'We're Just Tenants': Why Some Foreigners Choose Not To Vote In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Foreigners make up around a quarter of the Swiss population, one of the highest levels among Western countries. Non-Swiss residents can vote in most French-speaking regions in Switzerland at municipal level and in some cases at cantonal level. But despite having had the right to vote for several years, political participation among foreigners remains very low.

In 2020, around 40% of Swiss voters turned out in Geneva elections, compared with 23% for non-Swiss. Among Spanish and Portuguese residents, the turnout was even lower: 17% and 13%, respectively.

In Neuchâtel, Swiss voter turnout averaged 42% for the 2003-2020 period, compared with 18% for non-Swiss. There are no statistics for individual foreign communities in Neuchâtel, but the overall assessment is similar to Geneva.