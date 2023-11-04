FICCI To Co-Host Kerala Development Conference With KSIDC On Nov 9-10 In Kochi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kochi, Nov 4 (KNN)

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in partnership with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), will host a two-day conference on 'Pioneering growth: Transforming Kerala', on November 9 and 10 at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi.

The event is aimed at promoting development in the State, and key representatives of the industry would attend, said FICCI Kerala State Council chairman M.I. Sahadulla on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be the chief guest at the valedictory session. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will preside over the inaugural session.



Alexander Ellis, the U.K. High Commissioner to India, would address the inaugural session, said a communication. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal is expected to deliver a special address at the valedictory session.

The conference also aims to showcase Kerala's investment potential and explore new avenues of cooperation and development. It will serve as a platform for open discussions and collaborations among industrialists, potential investors, and policymakers, addressing the comprehensive development of the State.

(KNN Bureau)