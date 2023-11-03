Lisa Robins Joins SEDA Expert's Transaction Banking Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, November 3, 2023 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Lisa Robins joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Lisa's extensive experience in transaction banking and trade finance will be extremely insightful for our clients,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Lisa Robins is a Senior Executive and Board Director, recognized globally for her deep experience and expertise in transaction banking and trade finance. In recent years, she was based in Asia (separately Hong Kong, China, and Singapore) where she effectively led organizations with diverse teams, across multiple geographies, focused on developing technology, digitization, and risk management.

Ms. Robins is a Senior Advisor for Transaction Banking at Oliver Wyman, a Senior Advisor at Altana AI, and a Partner with Prism Global Partners, a consultancy start up focused on international trade. She has served as a senior advisor to IBM Cloud Strategy division as well as to FinLync. She is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Chinese locally incorporated foreign bank subsidiaries of Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co. She has also served on Advisory Boards for Clearstream, Thomson Reuters, the Global Leaders Council of BAFT and Global Leaders Forum of SWIFT.

Ms. Robins was Global Head of Transaction Banking (TB) for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore from 2018 until 2021. Earlier as Vice Chair of Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asia Pacific at Deutsche Bank, based in Singapore, she supported best practices as Chinese and Asian regulators evolved governance and oversight of foreign bank subsidiaries. Ms. Robins joined the Bank as Regional Head of Global Transaction Banking, Asia Pacific.

Ms. Robins spent the majority of her career with JPMorgan Chase holding different positions in Paris, New York, Hong Kong and China including Vice Chairman-China Executive, an Executive Member of its local Bank Board, the Managing Director of Treasury and Security Services, and Beijing Branch Manager. In recognition of her professional roles, Robins was honored as an IBF Fellow by the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore, named as a Hall of Fame – Legend by Global Custodian Magazine, and named Transaction Banker of the Year by The Asset's Triple A and The Asian Banker.

Ms. Robins earned a MA in Asian (Chinese) Studies from Stanford and her BA, magna cum laude, in Asian Studies and History from Tufts. She is fluent in Mandarin and French, is passionate about the arts, and is a keen amateur photographer.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.