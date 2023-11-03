Mugham Center To Host Concert Of Fidan Hajiyeva's Music Vocal School

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Mugham Center will host a concert of Musical Vocal School of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva on November 10.

The concert is timed to Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

The festive evening will feature patriotic compositions. The MEZZO children's choir and the MEZZO women's chamber orchestra will also take part in the concert program.

Since 1996, mezzo-soprano Fidan Hajiyeva has been a leading vocalist at Azerbaijan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Hajiyeva became Baku's youngest performer of Carmen's role in Georges Bizet's opera. Her leading roles include many in Verdi's operas: Amneris in Aida, Azuchena in Il trovatore, Maddalena in Rigoletto opera Flora in La traviata.

In 2015, Fidan Hajiyeva was awarded the title-People's Artist of Azerbaijan for her contribution in the cultural field.

To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket .

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli.