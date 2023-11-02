Savvy Drills And Vital Insight: Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics Championship Remarks (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Good
preparation for competitions helps to show the best result, young
athlete Togrul Gulmaliyev said, Trend reports.
Gulmaliyev took first place at the Baku Open Aerobic
Gymnastics Championship in the individual program among athletes in
the "children" age category.
"The training sessions before the start were
effective. I was a little worried today, but I was able to
concentrate on the program. I am glad to participate in these
competitions," Gulmaliyev said.
Jamil Khametov, who took second place, stressed that
he was satisfied with the way he completed the program.
"There is always something to strive for; the main
thing is to believe in your strength and capabilities. I like to do
gymnastics and participate in competitions; here we gain the
necessary experience, which, of course, will be useful in the
future," Khametov said.
Arif Mammadzada, who took third place, said that good
results are also a great merit of the coaches.
"I want to express my gratitude to the coaches for
their hard work. I will continue training to improve my sports
skills. Competitions are an opportunity to test your strength,"
Mammadzada said.
All three young athletes are pupils of the Ojag Sports
Club.
The 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic
Gymnastics Championship and the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and
Baku Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship will be held within two days
(from November 1 through November 2) at the Heydar Aliyev Sports
and Concert Complex in Baku.
A total of 110 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club,
Grasiya Sports Club, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit are
participating in the competitions.
The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship
on acrobatic gymnastics will be attended by 68 athletes (pupils of
Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of
Olympic Reserves, and Neftchi Sports Club, Specialized
Children-Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve No. 13 of Nizami
district).
