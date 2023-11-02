Kuwait Has Historic Humanitarian Approach - Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri said on Thursday that Kuwait's humanitarian approach is historic and long under the directives of the political leadership.

This came in a statement to KUNA after attending the relief campaign organized by Rahma International Society through conducting catheterization operations for Palestinian and Syrian refugees at the Canadian Hospital in Jordan.

Al-Marri praised the efforts of Rahma International Society in providing medical aid to refugees in Jordan.

"What we saw today is a reason for us to be proud and an affirmation of Kuwait's role as a center for humanitarian work thanks to all the efforts involved," he pointed out.

He stated that charitable work is one of the basic pillars of the country's foreign policy, as Kuwait was always known for its humanitarian initiatives that targeted several regions in various parts of the world.

On his part, campaign supervisor Abdullah Al-Ajmi stated that this the ninth campaign for Rahma International Society, which more than 300 patients have benefited from, in coordination with the Jordanian medical staff in the Canadian Hospital.

He noted that Rahma International Society have organized more than 500 relief campaigns for refugees in Jordan funded by Kuwaiti charity.

He added that this campaign will fund more than 40 catheterization operations worth USD 100,000.

Al-Ajmi praised the role of the Kuwaiti government, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social Affairs, for their support towards Kuwaiti charitable societies to facilitate their tasks in providing assistance to those in need around the world. (end)

