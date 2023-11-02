France Pledges Support For Uzbekistan's WTO Accession

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. France is
ready to support Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade
Organization (WTO), Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the French Republic
Emmanuel Macron in a narrow format in the Congress Center of
Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand.
During the talks, France expressed readiness to help Uzbekistan
strengthen its presence in the Central Asian economic arena, as
well as the country's accession to the WTO and the early signing of
an Agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation with the
European Union.
The importance of continuing the political dialogue,
strengthening cooperation in the field of security, and effectively
countering emerging challenges and threats was emphasized. The
heads of State also exchanged views on topical issues of the
international and regional agenda.
Earlier this year, French companies engaged in transport,
energy, agriculture, digital, textile and industrial sectors,
expressed their readiness to explore Uzbekistan's business
potential during a visit of French business delegation of nearly 40
companies to Tashkent to participate in the France-Uzbekistan
Business Council of MEDEF International.
The France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International
noted that it has been very active recently in sustaining the
dynamic increase of bilateral relations between both countries.
It organized its previous delegation in Tashkent just in July
2022, and organized an important French-Uzbek Business Forum in
Paris last November with around 200 participants, during the
official visit of President Mirziyoyev to France.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107358015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.