France Pledges Support For Uzbekistan's WTO Accession

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. France is ready to support Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron in a narrow format in the Congress Center of Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand.

During the talks, France expressed readiness to help Uzbekistan strengthen its presence in the Central Asian economic arena, as well as the country's accession to the WTO and the early signing of an Agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation with the European Union.

The importance of continuing the political dialogue, strengthening cooperation in the field of security, and effectively countering emerging challenges and threats was emphasized. The heads of State also exchanged views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

Earlier this year, French companies engaged in transport, energy, agriculture, digital, textile and industrial sectors, expressed their readiness to explore Uzbekistan's business potential during a visit of French business delegation of nearly 40 companies to Tashkent to participate in the France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International.

The France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International noted that it has been very active recently in sustaining the dynamic increase of bilateral relations between both countries.

It organized its previous delegation in Tashkent just in July 2022, and organized an important French-Uzbek Business Forum in Paris last November with around 200 participants, during the official visit of President Mirziyoyev to France.

