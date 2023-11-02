Defense Forces Repel More Than 20 Attacks In Marinka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault near Marinka in Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 20 attacks there.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, 57 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched five missile strikes, 75 airstrikes, 56 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy launched airstrikes on Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, Kurylivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv region; Serebrianske forestry in Luhansk region; Verkhniokamyanske, Vyimka, Spirne, Vesele, Ivanivske, Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region; Novoselivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; Novokayiry, Chervonyi Mayak, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Kozatske, Lvove, Ivanivka in Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-strategic group of troops in Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains unchanged.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the redeployment of our troops to threatening directions and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region where our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks.

In Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In Bakhmut direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost positions near Khromove, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka. Here, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks. At the same time, the invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults near Pivdenne in Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, and gain a foothold on the reached boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka, but our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Sieverne and Pervomayske settlements in Donetsk region were unsuccessful. The defense forces repelled seven enemy attacks.

In Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka in Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks.

In Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying forces and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers conduct counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, Ukraine's aviation launched nine strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and three more – on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile units hit five enemy radar stations, two ammunition depots, personnel, weapons and military equipment cluster, two command posts, three anti-aircraft missile systems and 11 artillery systems.