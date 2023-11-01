               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Four People Injured In Anti-Mining Protests Will Likely Lose Their Sight


11/1/2023 11:09:14 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's Ombudsman, Eduardo Leblanc González, reported that about four people who have been injured in their eyes while participating in demonstrations rejecting the mining contract s will probably lose their sight, including two minors.

Regarding the case of the man who was injured by a police officer in San Miguelito, when he was defenseless, Leblanc told TVN that they have tried to contact him but it has not been possible.

The Ombudsman met with Alberto Brunori, Regional Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in order to carry out an evaluation of the social protests in the country.

During the meeting at the Ombudsman's Office, the directors of the entity presented a report on the accompaniment carried out by human rights officers, injuries, arrests, as well as possible violations of human rights.

