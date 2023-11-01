Ukraine Needs Multi-Layered Air Defense Network - Military Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Compared to last year's fall, Ukraine's air defense network has up to 2.5 times more launchers and other capabilities, but it is still practically impossible to protect the sky over the entire territory.

That's according to military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov, who spoke on the air of Ukrainian Radio , Ukrinform reports.

"If we compare the situation with the fall of 2022, Ukraine's air defense system was strengthened in several stages. Now it has 2 to 2.5 times more launchers and capabilities. But we need to understand the enemy's plan, where exactly these systems need to be deployed in order to cover the areas that Russia's main strikes will be targeting. Covering the entire territory, of course, is very, very difficult, almost impossible. But it is necessary to understand where exactly they will hit and disperse the air defense network in order to cover the entire territory of Ukraine as much as we can," he emphasized.

According to the expert, first of all, Ukraine will try to destroy these missiles along with their carriers directly at their bases.

"I don't think that in response to the strikes on our energy infrastructure, we will launch similar strikes. No. It will be a point operation to destroy strategic Russian bombers, crews, and missile depots. This operation, as far as I understand, has already been launched. And it will be a real response to these terrorist attacks," he said.

Regarding the FrankenSAM program jointly run by Ukraine and the USA, Zhyrokhov says it was launched last fall. "This is a forced step. Because there are practically no new Western models to be sent to Ukraine as most Western partners do not want to reduce their own defense capabilities at the expense of donating these air defense systems," he noted.

According to the military expert, the war in Ukraine revealed the need for a multi-layered air defense network.

"That is, there is no universal air defense system that would protect us against all threats. For example, Patriot systems can shoot down ballistic missiles. BUK S-300 systems can down warplanes and cruise missiles, quite conventionally. Short-range systems intercept drones. And this all should work together. That's why it's a complex training system that requires our air defense operators to be more or less universal and able to engage various targets. No one in the world has created such a system yet," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, as of November 1, 2023, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine stood at 301,490.

In October alone, the Russian invasion forces lost 521 tanks, 843 armored fighting vehicles, 773 artillery systems, 48 MLR systems, 26 air defense systems, 741 trucks, and 86 units of specialized equipment.

Also over the said period, Ukrainian defenders have shot down five warplanes, eight helicopters, as well as 425 unmanned aerial vehicles and 18 missiles.