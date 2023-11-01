Eversource Wins 2023 Achievement Awards From Association Of Edison Illuminating Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steve Driscoll discusses Eversource's Safe Restoration Using Rapid Mobile Technologies project at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia.

Umair Zia discusses Eversource's Distribution Asset Management project at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia.

Eversource recognized for innovative advancements in safety, reliability, and efficiency of power delivery systems.

- Steve Driscoll, Vice President of Operation Services, EversourceBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's leading organization for all aspects of operational excellence, announced today that Eversource has received two of the Association's 2023 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.Eversource's award-winning projects were recognized for their impact on the reliability and efficiency of power delivery systems.To enhance reliability and reduce restoration time, Eversource developed Safe Restoration Using Rapid Mobile Technologies. This innovative solution earned the prestigious AEIC President's Award for its ability to swiftly address broken pole trouble spots, enabling rapid deployment, secure wire installation, and energization within as few as 30 minutes. Their technology incorporates a trailer-mounted, self-contained primary riser pole and pad mount transformer allowing crews to seamlessly replace damaged poles, ensuring faster restoration of power during outages.Complementing their technology Eversource invented a Cut and Clear Truck, which is a mobile robotic tool designed to safely remove downed, de-energized power lines from blocked roadways. Equipped with a 40-foot aerial lift truck and a cutter head, this tool incorporates a contactless proximity voltage detector, which, when detecting voltage near downed conductors, alerts the operator and halts cutting operations.“As climate change continues to cause increasingly frequent and severe storms in New England, our team is working every day to fortify our electric system to reduce power outages for our customers and to innovate technology like the Rapid Pole to speed restoration, as well improve our records systems and processes with data-driven approaches,” said Eversource Vice President of Operation Services, Steve Driscoll.“We're honored to receive these distinguished recognitions and we're proud to have creative leaders here at Eversource like Tim McHugh, who invented the Rapid Pole technology to improve reliability for our customers during storms and blue-sky days.”Eversource was also rewarded for its Innovation in Distribution Asset Management project. The company's commitment to safety and reliability led to the creation of AVICEN, a tool for managing distribution assets. Faced with the challenge of assessing the health of distribution assets amidst an overwhelming volume of data, Eversource developed AVICEN to integrate and analyze disparate data sources effectively. This includes inspection reports, GIS data, Maximo work order data, and CASCADE maintenance records. The result is a comprehensive view of poles, pad mount switch gear, and network transformers, presented through clear and engaging PowerBI visualizations.AVICEN also incorporates the Failure Mode Effect Analysis (FMEA) methodology and integrates external data sources like road intersections, public buildings, wildlife areas, and distressed communities to calculate the consequences of asset failures. This data-driven approach empowers Eversource to proactively prioritize the maintenance or retirement of assets, taking into account financial, reputational, and environmental factors."Eversource's innovative solutions in the electric energy sector demonstrate their unwavering commitment to reliability, safety, and efficiency,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC.“These projects set a high standard for the industry, and we are proud to honor their exceptional contributions."Eversource received the awards on October 26th at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia. To see a full list of 2023 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit .About AEICAEIC builds one-of-a-kind industry relationships and networks and develops operational best practices by engaging leaders from across the utility industry. AEIC works to address challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving association. AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

