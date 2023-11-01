QSE Extends Winning Streak To Fourth Day As Index Jumps 56 Points M-Cap Adds Qr3bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange Wednesday saw bullish momentum for the fourth consecutive session on the back of buying interests, especially in the transport, industrials and

banking counters.The Arab individuals were seen net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index gained 56 points or 0.59% to 9,579.35 points, ahead of a policy decision by the US Federal Reserve. The Gulf retail investors turned bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 10.31%.The Arab funds were seen net buyers, albeit at lower levels, on the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR3 or 0.56% to QR564 with small cap segments gaining the most.The foreign institutions' weakened net selling had its influence on the main market, whose index regained from an intraday low of 9,471 points although it touched an intraday high of 9,623 points before winding up below 9,600 levels.The Islamic index gained slower than the other indices in the main bourse, which saw as many as 0.04mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 trade across 33 deals.The Gulf individuals continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The foreign retail investors were seen increasingly squaring off their position in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index gained 0.59%, the All Share Index by 0.55% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.25% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.The transport sector index rose 0.7%, industrials (0.68%), banks and financial institutions (0.6%), telecom (0.52%), consumer goods and services (0.23%) and real estate (0.16%); while insurance was down 0.06%.About 47% of the traded constituents in the main market extended gains with major movers being Al Meera, Salam International Investment, Alijarah Holding, Gulf International Services, Milaha, Qatari German Medical Devices, Widam Food, Baladna, Industries Qatar, Ezdan, Mazaya Qatar, Ooredoo and Gulf Warehousing.In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.Nevertheless, Qatar Oman Investment, Medicare Group, Dukhan Bank, Vodafone Qatar and Mekdam Holding saw their stocks depreciate in value. In the junior bourse, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR5 compared with net sellers of QR7 on October 31.The Gulf retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR0 against net profit takers of QR0 on Tuesday.The Arab institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR0 compared with no major net exposure the previous six sessions.The foreign institutions' net profit booking decreased significantly to QR10 against QR54 on October 31.However, the foreign retail investors' net selling grew marginally to QR2 compared to QR1 on Tuesday.The domestic institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR1 against net buyers of QR28 the previous day.The local retail investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR1 compared with net buyers of QR5 on October 31.The Gulf institutions' net buying weakened substantially to QR9 against QR30 on Tuesday.Trade volumes in the main market tanked 34% to 171 shares, value by 37% to QR433 and deals by 30% to 16,929.The venture market witnessed an 18% contraction in trade volumes to 1.79mn equities, 12% in value to QR2 and 7% in transactions to 166.