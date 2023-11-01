Indian Air Force withdraws MiG-21 Bison Fighters for Su-30 MKI jets

(MENAFN) The Indian Air Force's Number 4 squadron bid farewell to its long-serving Soviet-made MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft, as they completed their final flight over a base in Rajasthan, where they had been stationed since 1966. The Indian Ministry of Defense announced that the squadron would transition to operating modern Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets.



The MiG-21 Bison, a product of Soviet engineering, was considered the most advanced variant of the MiG-21 series. This historic moment marked the end of an era, with the MiG-21 Bison aircraft taking to the skies for the last time over Uttarlai in the Barmer district of Rajasthan. The IAF spokesperson noted that the MiG-21 Bison flew alongside the Su-30 MKI to commemorate this significant event.



The MiG-21 was first introduced into the Indian Air Force's arsenal in 1963, marking India's inaugural experience with a supersonic fighter aircraft. Over the years, it played a pivotal role in all major conflicts involving India. Despite the retirement of the Number 4 squadron's MiG-21s, India still maintains two squadrons of MiG-21s, with plans to phase them out by 2025. Each squadron comprises between 16 and 18 jets.



In a bid to modernize its air fleet, India's defense ministry approved a USD5.4 billion spending package, covering various weaponry and ammunition. This allocation includes the acquisition of 12 Russian Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets, which will be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). These aircraft are expected to represent the most advanced Su-30 MKI warplanes used by the IAF, with over 60 percent of their components being domestically produced.



The move signifies the Indian Air Force's commitment to both modernization and safeguarding the nation's airspace. As the IAF retires its venerable MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft, it embraces the capabilities and advanced technology offered by the Su-30 MKI, reinforcing its readiness to protect the skies of India.

MENAFN01112023000045015682ID1107351169