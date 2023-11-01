Most Attacks In One Day Since Beginning Of Year: Russians Attack 118 Towns And Villages In Ten Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired on 118 settlements in 10 regions of Ukraine over the past day, causing deaths and injuries.

Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said, "since the beginning of the year, this is the largest number of towns and villages that have come under attack."

At night, the invaders fired massive shelling at the territory of Ukraine, Klymenko noted.

In the Poltava region, around midnight, Russian troops attacked an oil refinery in Kremenchuk. For several hours, almost 100 rescuers were eliminating the fire, using a robot to extinguish it. There were no casualties.

One killed, four injured in Russianon Nikopol

In the evening, Russians shelled the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region. One person was killed and another injured in the village of Petropavlivka.

In the Donetsk region, one person died as a result of shelling of Pivdenne village.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district three times with artillery. Nikopol and the villages of Illinka and Marivka came under attack.

Russians shelled the Kherson region throughout the night. In the evening, they attacked the village of Charivne in the Beryslav district and the town of Beryslav. Two people were injured.

The village of Chaikyne in the Kherson district also came under fire, one person was killed.

During night, enemy focuses on Poltava region - Ihnat

After midnight, the Russian military shelled the Beryslav district again, and also conducted eightair airstrikes on the villages of Krynky and Lvove .

In the Mykolaiv region, at midnight, the invaders shelled Ochakiv with artillery. Two private houses were damaged.

RussiansKremenchuk oil refinery with drones

As reported, at night on November 1, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure and military facilities in Ukraine using Shahed-136/131 attack drones and a Kh-59 guided missile. The air defense system shot down 18 of the 20 drones and the missile.