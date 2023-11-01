VTS Chief Technology Officer Recognized As National Honoree For Connect CRE’S Women In Real Estate Awards

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

VTS , the industry's only technology platform that unifies owners, operators, brokers, and their customers across the real estate ecosystem, today announced its Chief Technology Officer, Swaroopa Penikelapati, has been recognized as a national honoree for Connect CRE's Women in Real Estate Awards . In its seventh consecutive year, the list spotlights women across 11 regions and nationally whose talent, leadership and vision have been influential in commercial real estate.

“It is an honor to be named as one of Connect CRE's Women in Real Estate this year and to be recognized alongside a group of passionate and talented women that drive our industry forward,” said Swaroopa Penikelapati, Chief Technology Officer at VTS.“Although real estate has always been a male-dominated industry, we at VTS have made great strides in female representation at the C-Suite level, and I look forward to creating even more opportunities for women both within VTS and the industry at large.”

Penikelapati was recognized for her significant contributions to VTS' recent growth, such as her key contributions to the development of VTS Activate, the company's newly launched tenant experience solution built off the previous acquisitions of tenant experience companies Rise Buildings and Lane Technologies. With over 20 years of experience working in technology, she carries the unique acumen to drive successful product integrations following mergers and acquisitions.

Throughout her time at VTS, Penikelapati has maximized value for the platform's customers, serving as the main support system for technical decisions and areas of opportunity. She has kept VTS at the forefront of the industry by ensuring the platform operates at its fullest potential for optimal customer satisfaction and continues to act as an advocate for hiring and retaining diverse talent within the organization.

“Swaroopa has been at the core of our mission to modernize commercial real estate for all industry players and has been an invaluable force behind both the success of our platform, as well as the enrichment of VTS' culture and spirit,” said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS.“This award is incredibly well-deserved following what's been an exceptional year for our company and the evolution of our platform, and this can be attributed to Swaroopa's guidance and visionary leadership.”

This year's Women in Real Estate Awards features nominees across the commercial real estate spectrum, including women in technology, development, finance, brokerages, and investment among other disciplines. The list recognizes the trailblazers who are driving the industry forward, celebrating their personal achievements as well as their invaluable contributions to their respective organizations.

About VTS

VTS is the industry's only technology platform that unifies owners, operators, brokers, and their customers across the commercial and residential real estate ecosystems. In 2013, VTS revolutionized the commercial real estate industry's leasing operations with what is now VTS Lease. Today, the VTS Platform is the largest first-party insights and collaboration engine in the industry, transforming how strategic decisions are made and executed by real estate professionals across the globe.

With the VTS Platform, consisting of VTS Lease , VTS Market , VTS Activate , and VTS Data , every stakeholder in real estate is given real-time market information and workflow tools to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. VTS is the global leader, with more than 60% of Class A office space in the U.S., and 13 billion square feet of office, residential, retail, and industrial space is managed through our platform worldwide. VTS is utilized by over 45,000 professionals and over 1.2 million total users, including industry-leading customers such as Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, BXP, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit .

