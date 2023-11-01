Makhachkala Riots Demonstrate Kremlin Lost Control In Remote Regions - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's aggressive reaction to anti-Jewish riots in Dagestan indicates the weakening of the Kremlin's authoritarian control over Russia's remote regions.

That's according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

"Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov's response to the October 29 antisemitic riots in the Republic of Dagestan suggests that Russian officials may be increasingly concerned about the weakening of authoritarian control in regions on the periphery of the Russian Federation," the ISW said.

Kadyrov responded to the riots in Dagestan by praising Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation that the West orchestrated the situation to destabilize Russia. Kadyrov later called on Chechen security forces to immediately detain instigators of any potential riots in Chechnya or to "fire three warning shots in the air and after that, fire the fourth shot in the head."

"Kadyrov's reactions to the riots in Dagestan suggest that he is first and foremost concerned with maintaining the perception of his unwavering support of Putin and secondly with demonstrating the strength of his authoritarian rule over Chechnya by threatening a violent response to potential future riots," the report reads.

An antisemitic demonstration took place at the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, on Sunday evening. The mob, enraged by the arrival of a plane from Israel, stormed the terminal and runway in search of Jewish passengers arriving from Israel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the storming of the airport by an angry crowd was part of widespread hatred toward other peoples in Russia, which is propagated at the state level.