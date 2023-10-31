Stars Lend Their Voices To Support Autism Care Today At The 2Nd All Ghouls Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrities gathered at the All Ghoul's Gala, to pay tribute to Joe Mantegna, Dr. Temple Grandin, and Areva Martin, Esq. and fundraise for Autism Care Today!

- Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh PhD. BCBA-D, founder of Autism Care Today!WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrities and influencers gathered at the second annual All Ghoul's Gala, to pay tribute to Joe Mantegna, Dr. Temple Grandin, and Areva Martin, Esq. for their tireless work lending their voices for individuals on the autism spectrum. The adult Halloween fundraising event benefited Autism Care Today ! and took place at the Woodland Hills Country Club on Saturday, October 28th in Woodland Hills, California. Autism Care Today! is a national charity that provides grants for families affected by autism for everything from safety equipment to insurance co-pays.The All Ghouls Gala premiered in 2022 and quickly became the Los Angeles Halloween Event of the Season. On October 28, 2023 celebrities, influencers, and those who support the autism community partied under the stars at the Woodland Hills Country Club, all to raise money for families affected by autism. Guests were wined and dined in spooky elegance, got their fortune told and danced the night away. Costume prizes were awarded for Best Costume, Best Couple Costume, Most Creative Costume and Best Group Costume. Autism Care Today (ACT) hosted the event and all proceeds from the event benefited their grants program.The All Ghouls Gala honored special guests Joe Mantegna, Dr. Temple Grandin, and Areva Martin, Esq. with the“Lending Your Voice” award. Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, founder and President of Autism Care Today (ACT) led the presentation ceremony, explaining the“Lending Your Voice Award” is given to a person, entity, or work of art that has elevated the conversation of what it means to be differently abled. It is given to those who uphold the belief that“different” is never“less”. Each of this year's honorees has been an outspoken advocate for the rights of individuals on the spectrum.Joe Mantegna, the first award recipient, is an award-winning actor best known for his roles on CRIMINAL MINDS, THE GODFATHER, SEARCHING FOR BOBBY FISCHER, and his Emmy-nominated portrayal of Dean Martin in HBO's film, THE RAT PACK. He is also beloved for his performance of“Fat Tony” on THE SIMPSONS and as the dying father of a young man on the spectrum in the critically acclaimed series, AS WE SEE IT. As a father to two talented young daughters, one who is on the spectrum, Joe has been an outspoken advocate and tireless ally to those on the spectrum. Actor Fred Melamed presented the award to Mantegna and spoke of the immense respect he commands as an actor and an advocate. Mantegna accepting the award presented ACT with a $5000 check to acknowledge the charity's work.Celebrity Host BJ Korros presented the“Lending Your Voice Award” to Areva Martin, Esq. Martin is an award-winning civil rights attorney, media personality, autism advocate, author, and entrepreneur. She is known for her pioneering work at the intersection of autism and social justice. She is Founder and President of the Special Needs Network, and as such has raised millions of dollars for autism and related causes. Notably, Areva Martin has successfully launched California's first-ever comprehensive medical and developmental center at the Jacqueline Avant Child and Family Center. She is the host of AREVA MARTIN IN REAL TIME on KBLA 1580, the only Black-owned and operated drivetime national news and podcast network in the United States. During her acceptance speech Martin spoke about need for organizations and charities to work together to help underserved populations.Erin Murphy, who famously played Tabitha on the original Bewitched show, presented the award to Dr. Temple Grandin. Grandin is an international speaker and award-winning author. Her early life was the subject of the Emmy Award-winning HBO film, TEMPLE GRANDIN. As a young autistic woman, she broke down gender and neurodiversity barriers in the cattle industry to rise and become an internationally renowned expert in the design of meat processing plants. Dr. Grandin is a full professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University. She balances her time between teaching, writing award-winning books, and traveling the world to let others know about life and work on the spectrum. In her acceptance speech, Dr. Grandin emphasized the need to include autistic individuals in the work force and capitalize on their strengths, for the greater good of all.Celebrities attending the event included many popular actors from classic TV. Maureen McCormick who famously played Marsha Brady, on THE BRADY BUNCH, and Larry Thomas, the Soup Nazi on SEINFELD joined stars from current shows like William Stanford David from ABBOT ELEMENTARY and Coby Bird from Netflix' Locke & Key along with many other celebs.Sponsors for the event included J.P. Morgan Private Bank; UBS; Nevers, Palazzo, Packard, Wildermuth & Wynner, PC: Duffy Kruspodin, LLP, Dr. Halloween, The Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD), The Autism Network, Ask Dr. Doreen , Autism Live, and Wen by Chaz Dean.Proceeds from the All Ghouls Gala benefit Autism Care Today (ACT). ACT is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism be able to achieve their full potential.Since 2005, Autism Care Today (ACT) has given almost 2 million dollars in grants to families for things like safety equipment, insurance co-pays, assistance dogs, camp scholarships, communication devices and much more.ACT was founded by Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, star of the popular Ask Dr. Doreen podcast.“We gathered to fundraise, raise awareness, and to honor those who elevate the autism community. We also had a lot of fun.” says Granpeesheh. She added that funds raised go to families in need of support. Individuals and families are able to apply for a grant based on what they need.“It's not one size fits all,” says Granpeesheh,“Some families need an Ipad, others need help paying their insurance co-pays. We let the families tell us what they need.”Families seeking grants can apply at . Those seeking to donate to ACT can do so atABOUT THE ALL GHOULS GALAThe All Ghouls Gala is an annual adult Halloween fundraising event benefiting Autism Care Today (ACT) This year's event was held on October 28th at the Woodland Hills Country Club. 350 costumed guests gathered to party under the stars and raise money for ACT's grant programs.“Lending Your Voice Awards” were given to Joe Mantegna, Dr. Temple Grandin, and Areva Martin, Esq.ABOUT AUTISM CARE TODAY! (ACT)Autism Care Today is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism achieve their full potential.ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or FaceBook. Or download the podcast wherever you get your podcasts. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.

