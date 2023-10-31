Gunne Sax Marks The Launch Of A New Era With Modcloth Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Legacy Continues as Gunne Sax for ModCloth revitalizes the iconic and beloved lifestyle and fashion brand

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Marking an important moment in fashion history, the beloved Gunne Sax , which was acquired by Jessica McClintock in 1969, makes its long-awaited return via a new and exclusive collaboration with ModCloth.

Gunne Sax for ModCloth is the much-anticipated collection of vintage -inspired Gunne Sax dresses, tops and accessories now available online through ModCloth's e-commerce platform.

Over the past few years, the free-spirited, romantic style of Gunne Sax has made its way back into popular fashion-and original Gunne Sax dresses have become highly sought-after in vintage shops and through cottage online trading groups.

A spokesperson at ModCloth expressed their thoughts on the collaboration stating, "ModCloth is honored to be a part of this special collaboration with Gunne Sax where we pay homage to the legacy of the brand. With an all-inclusive strategy, the collection is designed to appeal to a wide array of shapes and sizes from XS to 4X. Using cotton fabric, we are including a variety of design details and embellishments which stay true to the brand's romantic style and aesthetic."

What the brand is calling“Modern Nostalgia” could not come at a better time, when so many of the girls who may have originally worn“Gunnies” to their prom are now empowered, adult women who have cherished memories of their“McClintock Moments” during a much simpler time. But beyond nostalgia, they have such admiration and respect for Jessica McClintock who was truly ahead of her time and became a legendary female American success story.

From the 1970s through the early 2000s, women of all ages from around the world have worn Gunne Sax dresses to many of their most special occasions, from proms to sweet sixteens - to even their own weddings- or weddings of friends and family.

In early 2021, the legendary Jessica McClintock passed away. By the Fall of 2021, the brand started to re-group. One of their top priorities was to find a way to bring back the Gunne Sax line of dresses to honor Jessica's legacy and to match consumer demand.

“When my sister passed away, we heard from many thousands of women from all over the world,” states Mary, Fashion Director of the Jessica McClintock company and sister of the late Jessica McClintock,“So many just wanted to share how special Jessica made them feel and how they had enjoyed some of the most memorable times in their lives while wearing her designs. They truly felt like they knew her and vice versa-there was and still is a very close, personal connection to her and to the brand that no other brand can claim.”

According to Kerry Glasser, who is responsible for Jessica McClintock and Gunne Sax branding and licensing initiatives,“With ModCloth, we have a partner with an authentic understanding of how to interpret vintage designs for today's consumer styling preferences. While it took time to qualify the optimal product partner to faithfully execute, it appears to be paying off based on the amazing reception the collection is experiencing – so much so that the next Gunne Sax for ModCloth collection will drop during Spring 2024.”

Since the Spring of 2022, in anticipation of the ModCloth launch, the brand has been running the "McClintock Moments" campaign on social media where fans have been sharing precious memories of their“moments” wearing Gunne and McClintock fashions.

The campaign-and The Legacy-will continue on the brand's Facebook and Instagram feeds.

About Jessica McClintock

Founded in 1969, Jessica McClintock invested $5,000 from her savings which became the genesis of Gunne Sax and her eponymous free-spirited, romantic brand. Jessica's modern, romantic, and feminine style embodied equality and empowerment-gaining popularity with thousands upon thousands of girls, teens, and women of all ages.

Jessica created a personal bond that made her a“go to” brand for dressing women for life's most important moments. She soon established a 360-degree lifestyle brand and a dedicated fan base to include multi-generational, and geographically spanning rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities across the country and around the world.

Jessica built a multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand from her signature dress collection and became an award-winning fashion icon and a truly American success story.

About ModCloth

Established in 2002, ModCloth is a digitally native lifestyle brand devoted to inspiring personal style and empowering all women to feel like the best versions of themselves. Born from a passion for vintage fashion, ModCloth was initially envisioned in a college dorm room, serving as a platform for classic-meets-contemporary designs.

Today, ModCloth offers an extensive collection of feminine, vintage-inspired apparel. Available in a full range of inclusive sizes from XXS to 4X, the brand ensures every woman can find their perfect fit. ModCloth is known for delivering not only high-quality, ethically made products, but also surprising value, with price points crafted with the customer in mind.

ModCloth is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates on a direct-to-consumer model, managed end-to-end by Nogin. For more information about ModCloth and its range of products, visit

