Car Comes Under Russian Fire In Kherson Region, Driver Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A car came under enemy fire in the Kherson region, killing the driver. Criminal proceedings have been initiated.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on October 31, at about 10:00 a.m., the Russian army once again fired on the Kherson region. On the road towards the village of Naddnipryanske, a car came under enemy attack.

According to preliminary data, the driver was killed, the prosecutor's office said.

Invaders shellregion 98 times in 24 hours - one killed, 16 injured

In turn, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram that the Russian military shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and hit a civilian car. A hit caused the car to catch fire. After the fire was extinguished, the body of the owner was found inside the car.

As reported, one person was killed and 16 injured in the shelling of the Kherson region over the past day.