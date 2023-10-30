Lemkin Institute Is Gold-Plated By Armenians For Propaganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Lemkin Institute, a non-governmental organization
established in Pennsylvania and named after the Polish Rafael
Lemkin, has been conducting propaganda and rhetoric against
Azerbaijan at a time. The American-Armenian diaspora has been
cooperating for a long time, and it is no secret that the
manipulation and propaganda operating from America are aimed at
inciting hatred in the masses of zombified Armenians.
A Polish by birth, Raphael Lemkin, as history tells us, was
fascinated by the history of past wars and barbarian invasions. As
the author of the idea of the word "genocide", he promoted the
world's need for "legitimate human rights", and raised issues at
international levels. His work in preventing "genocide" was greatly
influenced by World War I and its aftermath.
In choosing a nation subjected to genocide, Lemkin purely chose
the "crusaders", turning a blind eye to the rest of the world,
subjected to genocide and ethnic cleansing. Of course, he has not
forgotten the Armenians, and in every possible way there are
references to the "genocide of Armenians" at the hands of the
Turks, and we all know this "song" that Armenians have been singing
for years. The anti-Islamic approach of the "crusader" is justified
by his clan.
The Institute is "disappointed" with the results of the UN
missions' visit to Khankendi on October 1, where they claim that
the Armenians hurriedly left Garabagh after the "invasion" of
Azerbaijan. The mission did not play into the hands of the
Armenians and did not reveal any "ethnic cleansing", "genocide",
etc.
Contrary to the Armenians' desire to emulate the "victims", the
UN mission was surprised to see how Azerbaijanis treated Armenians,
escorting the latter with food and humanitarian aid to remind
Armenians that everyone has the right to live life, just as
Azerbaijanis once needed such a chance in the First Garabagh War.
Does the Lemkin Institute, in defence of Armenians, know about the
Khojaly massacre and what Armenians did?
"If the UN is not going to take the genocide seriously, it would
be better not to send missions to the post-genocide regions at
all," reads the Institute's statement. The statement goes on to
mention the propaganda and show created by the separatist clan and
their patrons related to the Lachin Road, and the condemnation of
Azerbaijan internationally, where Armenian propaganda was
fundamentally prevented.
The Institute is surprised that the UN Mission spent only one
day in Garabagh and did not reveal the facts of violence against
civilians that Armenians need. What about showing the world how
they see off peacefully and call Armenians who left Azerbaijan to
integrate? We know what kind of chaos they want, but there is none.
The Garabagh clan has raised the white flag, and the Lemkin
Institute, showing the "Red Flag" to Azerbaijan, will remain with
it, studying further the fantastic stories of Hay.
Further, the Institute continues to aggressively gnaw at the UN
and accuse the missions of "unfair results of the visit" as an
"unsuccessful hitchhiker". For Armenians, it was not successful;
for propaganda, it was not successful; there were no "artsakhis"
killed and tortured, and the propaganda failed. The UN and all
international institutions are 90% working at the whim of the
elites and Nazis to promote their agenda, and all their "words" in
support of the countries remain only "words".
The European Union missions, according to their latest data,
have made 1000 visits to the region and have not found "genocide"
or other reasons based on the claims of Armenians. The UN Committee
on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights has expressed concern
about the lack of comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation in
Armenia.
The hypocritical Lemkin Institute continues to play a double
game, and if only a certain amount of contribution is made to the
treasury, then at the whim of Armenians they will talk about
genocide and find a reason for propaganda. It is necessary to
remind the Institute about the natives of Pennsylvania, who once in
the past inhabited these lands and lived in peace and creation
until the colonial policy of ethnic cleansing of the powerful
countries from the ocean. The first genocide worth mentioning to
the Institute is that of the Delaware, Susquehannock, and Shawnee
Indians, the original inhabitants of the land on which "Americans"
settled. By 1776, the Swedes and Dutch had replaced and settled the
indigenous inhabitants.
Most likely, the propaganda of Armenians will intensify until
they sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Armenians are digging
themselves a deep hole with their actions; now they are all in the
hands of their favourite French and Western coalitions.
