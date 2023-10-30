Lemkin Institute Is Gold-Plated By Armenians For Propaganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Lemkin Institute, a non-governmental organization established in Pennsylvania and named after the Polish Rafael Lemkin, has been conducting propaganda and rhetoric against Azerbaijan at a time. The American-Armenian diaspora has been cooperating for a long time, and it is no secret that the manipulation and propaganda operating from America are aimed at inciting hatred in the masses of zombified Armenians.

A Polish by birth, Raphael Lemkin, as history tells us, was fascinated by the history of past wars and barbarian invasions. As the author of the idea of the word "genocide", he promoted the world's need for "legitimate human rights", and raised issues at international levels. His work in preventing "genocide" was greatly influenced by World War I and its aftermath.

In choosing a nation subjected to genocide, Lemkin purely chose the "crusaders", turning a blind eye to the rest of the world, subjected to genocide and ethnic cleansing. Of course, he has not forgotten the Armenians, and in every possible way there are references to the "genocide of Armenians" at the hands of the Turks, and we all know this "song" that Armenians have been singing for years. The anti-Islamic approach of the "crusader" is justified by his clan.

The Institute is "disappointed" with the results of the UN missions' visit to Khankendi on October 1, where they claim that the Armenians hurriedly left Garabagh after the "invasion" of Azerbaijan. The mission did not play into the hands of the Armenians and did not reveal any "ethnic cleansing", "genocide", etc.

Contrary to the Armenians' desire to emulate the "victims", the UN mission was surprised to see how Azerbaijanis treated Armenians, escorting the latter with food and humanitarian aid to remind Armenians that everyone has the right to live life, just as Azerbaijanis once needed such a chance in the First Garabagh War. Does the Lemkin Institute, in defence of Armenians, know about the Khojaly massacre and what Armenians did?

"If the UN is not going to take the genocide seriously, it would be better not to send missions to the post-genocide regions at all," reads the Institute's statement. The statement goes on to mention the propaganda and show created by the separatist clan and their patrons related to the Lachin Road, and the condemnation of Azerbaijan internationally, where Armenian propaganda was fundamentally prevented.

The Institute is surprised that the UN Mission spent only one day in Garabagh and did not reveal the facts of violence against civilians that Armenians need. What about showing the world how they see off peacefully and call Armenians who left Azerbaijan to integrate? We know what kind of chaos they want, but there is none. The Garabagh clan has raised the white flag, and the Lemkin Institute, showing the "Red Flag" to Azerbaijan, will remain with it, studying further the fantastic stories of Hay.

Further, the Institute continues to aggressively gnaw at the UN and accuse the missions of "unfair results of the visit" as an "unsuccessful hitchhiker". For Armenians, it was not successful; for propaganda, it was not successful; there were no "artsakhis" killed and tortured, and the propaganda failed. The UN and all international institutions are 90% working at the whim of the elites and Nazis to promote their agenda, and all their "words" in support of the countries remain only "words".

The European Union missions, according to their latest data, have made 1000 visits to the region and have not found "genocide" or other reasons based on the claims of Armenians. The UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights has expressed concern about the lack of comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation in Armenia.

The hypocritical Lemkin Institute continues to play a double game, and if only a certain amount of contribution is made to the treasury, then at the whim of Armenians they will talk about genocide and find a reason for propaganda. It is necessary to remind the Institute about the natives of Pennsylvania, who once in the past inhabited these lands and lived in peace and creation until the colonial policy of ethnic cleansing of the powerful countries from the ocean. The first genocide worth mentioning to the Institute is that of the Delaware, Susquehannock, and Shawnee Indians, the original inhabitants of the land on which "Americans" settled. By 1776, the Swedes and Dutch had replaced and settled the indigenous inhabitants.

Most likely, the propaganda of Armenians will intensify until they sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Armenians are digging themselves a deep hole with their actions; now they are all in the hands of their favourite French and Western coalitions.