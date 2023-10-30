USD/JPY Forecast: Dips Against The Lowly Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In the recent trading session, the USD/JPY experienced a notable decline against the Japanese yen, with the ¥150 level emerging as a focal point for market participants.

A breach above this critical point could set the stage for a retest of previous highs, a scenario that seems increasingly plausible given the current interest rate differentials between the two currencies. The market will occasionally look at other things, but at the end of the day, it is interest rates that will continue to be the biggest part of the equation.

Despite this, concerns are mounting over potential intervention from the Bank of Japan. However, their simultaneous efforts to suppress interest rates through bond market activities suggest a possibility of sustained buyer interest over time. In this context, it is essential to highlight that any short position on the US dollar against the yen holds little appeal for me, and my inclination to invest in the yen is equally limited.

The market may experience periodic retracements, yet the long-term outlook remains firmly tilted in favor of the US dollar. This bias is reinforced by the attractive interest that traders accrue from holding the USD/JPY pair, a factor that is unlikely to lose its relevance anytime soon. The ¥147.80 level below, underscored by its psychological significance and proximity to the 50-Day EMA , stands as a robust support zone. Unless there is a radical shift in the Federal Reserve's stance, it is hard to envisage a prolonged decline in this currency pair Market is Expected to Maintain its Bullish Bias

Adopting a "buy on the dip" strategy appears prudent in the current market environment. Despite the sizable nature of the recent candlestick, the attractive interest rate differential should continue to draw traders towards the US dollar. Even if the market were to pull back further, the area around ¥147.80 is anticipated to act as a formidable floor, cementing the pair's overall bullish trajectory. The market is very unlikely to break below there. If the market did, it would be a very negative turn of events.

Looking ahead, the ¥152 level is poised to be the next significant barrier, with a successful break above potentially propelling the market towards the ¥155 level. In summary, as long as we remain perched above the ¥147.80 threshold, the USD/JPY market is expected to maintain its bullish bias, with the interest rate differential playing a pivotal role in guiding market dynamics.

