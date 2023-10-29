Cloudy Weather Expected In Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cloudy weather is expected in Azerbaijna, Azernews reports citing the National
Hydrometeorological Service.
Northwest winds will blow during the day. The temperature will
be +15 - +18 C at night and +20 - +25 C in the daytime. Atmospheric
pressure will reach 772 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70
percent.
The weather is expected to be mostly dry in districts. Mild east
winds will blow.
The temperature will be +12 - +17 C at night, +20 - +25 C in the
daytime.
In the highlands, it will be +5 - +10 C at night, and +12 - +17
C in the daytime.
