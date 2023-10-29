Darvis Simms, Age 64 Wins His 4Th International Powerlifting League World Title

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Darvis SimmsRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Darvis Simms , age 64, has just won his fourth International Powerlifting League World Title. An incredible accomplishment after overcoming major knee surgery just over 4 years ago.Simms completely ruptured his quadricep tendon while competing in 2019 and was told he might not ever compete again. But Simms refused to give up on his dreams and worked tirelessly to rehab his knee.Now, just over 4 years later, Simms has not only returned to competition but has won his 4th World Title. This is an incredible accomplishment for any athlete, but especially for someone of Simms' age and after such a serious injury.Simms continues to prove that neither age nor injury can keep him from accomplishing his goals. He is an inspiration to athletes of all ages and shows that it's never too late to pursue your dreams.

