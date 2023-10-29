Azerbaijani Ambassador Meets President Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijani
Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov took part in the reception of
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
“Today, ambassador Rashad Mammadov took part in a reception held
at the Presidential Complex of the Republic of Türkiye and conveyed
congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion
of the 100th anniversary of the Republic,” the Azerbaijani Embassy
wrote on its page on X.
