burial site containing Polish individuals murdered by Ukrainian nationalists in WWII found in Ukraine

(MENAFN) A substantial burial site containing the remains of Polish individuals brutally murdered by Ukrainian nationalists during a World War II ethnic cleansing campaign has been discovered in western Ukraine, announced Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday. Situated near the town of Puzhniki in Ukraine’s Ternopol Region, the grave site's excavation is still in progress.



A joint Polish-Ukrainian team, which included experts from the Pomeranian Medical University, the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, and Ukrainian archaeologists, was responsible for the discovery. Their four-month-long exhaustive search led to the identification of this burial site, marking the first such discovery on Ukrainian territory in nearly a decade.



Poland has formally requested permission from Kiev to exhume, analyze, and provide a proper burial for the recovered remains. Prime Minister Morawiecki visited the excavation area in July and called for an honest examination of the Volyn Massacre, emphasizing its importance as a foundation for future relations between Warsaw and Kiev.



The Volyn Massacre remains a sensitive and contentious issue in the relations between the two neighboring nations. In September, Poland's ambassador to Ukraine, Bartosz Cichocki, criticized Kiev's policy of commemorating WWII-era Ukrainian nationalists, including those implicated in the mass killings of Poles. Cichocki urged Kiev to allow Warsaw to retrieve the remains of its deceased citizens, rather than honoring those responsible for their deaths.



