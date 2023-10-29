Baku Hosts Grand Opening Of First Music Forum Dedicated To 100Th Anniversary Of Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The opening of a Music Forum organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan took place for the first time in Azerbaijan today, Trend reports.

The Music Forum, which takes place from October 29 through October 31 as part of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, is organized with the support of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, the Composers Union of Azerbaijan.

The opening ceremony began at the Gulustan Palace in Baku with the participation of famous musicologists, composers, conductors and performers.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli, Chairman of the Composers Union of Azerbaijan, People's Artist Franghiz Ali-Zadeh made speeches at the opening, the guests were presented a video about the great leader Heydar Aliyev, his invaluable contribution to the development of culture and art of Azerbaijan.

In addition, at the forum, where extensive discussions will be held with the participation of representatives of culture, wall panels will be organized on the topics of musical creativity, traditions in music, promotion of music, research in this field, choreography, etc.

The opinions and suggestions of experts within the framework of the forum will be summarized and reflected in the concept of "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040".