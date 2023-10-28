Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: 5 Best Films Of The Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kriti Kharbanda is a talented Indian actress who has appeared in several movies across different Indian film industries. Here are five of her notable films.

Kriti Kharbanda is a talented Indian actress who has appeared in several movies across different Indian film industries. Here are five of her notable films.

In this Hindi-language film, Kriti played the lead role opposite Rajkummar Rao, and her performance was well-received.

Kriti starred in this Hindi-language romantic comedy alongside Vikrant Massey, and her performance was praised by both audiences and critics.

Kriti appeared in this Hindi comedy film alongside Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aaryan, showcasing her acting skills.

This Kannada-language romantic comedy was a breakthrough for Kriti and established her as a popular actress in the South Indian film industry.

Kriti was part of the ensemble cast in this ZEE5 original film, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, which received critical acclaim.