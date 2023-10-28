Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern over the Israeli occupation's continued barbaric aggression on the Gaza Strip as well as violations of international resolutions, international law and international humanitarian law.

CAIRO - Kuwait's fifth air bridge plane loaded with 10 tons of medical supplies and urgent needs allocated arrived Saturday at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport to be delivered to hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

GAZA - The total number of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation aggressions on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has surged to 7,703, including 3,195 children, according to health authorities.

RIYADH - GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi denounced the Israeli occupation's military escalation in the Gaza Strip, cautioning against any ground offensive in the enclave.

RAMALLAH - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the Arab leaders to convene an emergency summit to halt this cruel aggression against the Palestinian people and their cause.

CAIRO - Egypt blamed Israel for the delayed delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, accusing it of creating hurdles for convoys and imposing overly strict and slow-paced inspection measures. (end) ibi