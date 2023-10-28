UNRWA Confirms 53 Of Its Staff Killed In The Israeli Airstrikes On The Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said today that 53 of its staff have been killed in the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, started on October 7.

“It's been confirmed that 53 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed since October 7,” said UNRWA in a tweet.

“These people dedicated their lives to their communities. One colleague died collecting bread. He leaves behind six children. We are beyond devastated, as this unspeakable suffering continues.”