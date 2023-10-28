World Famed Rapper Turns To Panama Crisis

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Puerto Rican rapper Residente has already made his first appearance on social networks in relation to the current crisis in Panama , now entering the second week of protests against the mining contract. René Pérez , the artist's real name, is not only a distinguished composer and musician of the genre but also a social activist who has faced different causes against some governments in his country and is usually an agent of peace in the world.

Through his official Instagram account, the artist shared a video compiling the protests that have taken place in recent days accompanied by the word“Panama” and a red heart.



Residente has received many awards for his peace activism and expressions in favor of the people that he expresses in his songs. including the Nobel Summit, an award that recognizes celebrities who are activists and raise awareness of social problems. To all those who raise their voices against war.

From his musical group Calle 13, René made visible Latin problems such as the disappearance of people, torture, labor, and sexual and child exploitation. In 2011 the group published the song“Esclavos Invisibles” which was used by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) as the axis of the campaign against trafficking and exploitation of young people and children in Latin America.