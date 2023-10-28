16 Year Old Creates AI App To Allow People With Locked In Syndrome To Communicate By Blinking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Locked-In Syndrome (LIS) is a rare and profoundly debilitating neurological condition characterized by a person's complete loss of voluntary muscle control, leaving them virtually "locked in" their own body. Individuals with LIS are typically conscious and cognitively intact, but they are unable to move any part of their body, which hinders speech and writing ability. Communication is often limited to eye movements or other small, purposeful actions. This condition is typically the result of damage to the brainstem, often caused by conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, or certain diseases. Despite their physical limitations, those with Locked-In Syndrome may lead rich internal lives, and technology-assisted communication tools play a crucial role in helping them interact with the outside world.In comes Grace Iordanov, a 16 year old high school student with a deep passion for technology and helping others. This young wonder woman is taking the tech world by storm, developing useful and practical ways to assist others with the help of Artificial Intelligence. Inspired by the many already existing uses of AI, Grace learned to code and dove into the world of AI. She followed closely along with the many innovations created by large corporations during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was heightened by her proximity to Microsoft headquarters in Seattle, Washington.“I have always wanted to make solutions with Artificial Intelligence that can solve real world problems, especially in the medical field,” Grace expresses. This dedication brought this high school student to become a truly gifted software developer, and led to the creation of“Blink Communicate .”Blink Communicate is a desktop application used to help people with locked in syndrome be able to communicate through eye blinks. This innovative technology is based on AI and Computer Vision Technologies which helps detect eye blinks and comprehend them into special patterns to translate into phrases. After doing extensive research on Locked in Syndrome, Grace began to think about how certain Artificial Intelligence technologies, such as computer vision could be used to assist those living with this condition.As a young woman in a field mostly dominated by men, Grace Iordanov is hoping that her story can be used, not only to assist those in need, but to inspire other young women to chase their career goals in the STEM fields. She wants to show that it is possible for someone who is very young, with very little previous experience in this landscape to be able to help create something that has an amazing impact on the world.About The Developer:Grace Iordanov is a student from the Seattle Area who is passionate about software development and AI. In addition to creating Blink Communicate, Grace also developed BudgetWizz, an app to help students around the world learn about personal finance when many schools around the world do not offer personal finance education. Her story with creating innovative solutions has been featured in multiple national news publications. Grace also has earned 5 industry recognized professional certificates from IBM in subjects including AI engineering, Data Science and Software Engineering. She is currently creating a generative AI chatbot builder for the Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Team, and she is writing a book on why people should not be afraid of Artificial Intelligence. Grace is currently also taking an undergraduate course on the theory behind Artificial intelligence and computational modeling of the brain using algorithms such as RNNs and DNNs from Harvard University.

