Employment News Scheduled On Both Sides Of Border Next Week


10/27/2023 7:16:34 PM

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) (Q3) Reported EPS of three dollars, compared to $2.68 in the prior-year quarter.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.30 in the prior-year quarter.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) (Q3) Reported EPS of $4.21, compared to $4.13 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Air Canada (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $2.26, compared to $1.85 in the prior-year quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 63 cents, compared to 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TMX (T.X) (Q3) Reported EPS of 36 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Topaz Energy Corp. (T) (Q2) Reported EPS of eight cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.61, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Employment Cost Index (Q3)

Consumer confidence (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 19 cents, compared to gain of $1.78 in the prior-year quarter.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) (Q3) Reported EPS of 49 cents, compared to 54 cents to the prior-year quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) (Q3) Reported EPS of $2.23 compared to $1.93 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

GDP (Aug.) Real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in July as services-producing industries edged up 0.1%, while goods-producing industries contracted 0.3%.

Featured Earnings

Centerra Gold (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 19 cents, compared to loss of 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

First National Financial Corporation (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 88 cents, compared to $1.47 the prior-year quarter.

International Petroleum Corporation (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 54 compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 54 cents compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (Oct.)

S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI (Oct.)

Job openings (Sept.)

ISM manufacturing (Oct.)

Construction spending (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.45, compared to $2.74 in the prior-year quarter.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) (Q3) Reported EPS of $2.13, compared to $2.09 in the prior-year quarter.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) (Q3) Reported EPS of 78 cents, compared to 74 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI (Oct.) The PMI fell further below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark in September to 47.5, from 48.0 in August.

Featured Earnings

Acadian Timber Corp. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 19 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 25 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS loss of 22 cents, compared to loss of 70 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 96 cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.99, compared to $2.34 in the prior-year quarter.

IGM Financial Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 91 cents, compared to 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

GDP (Q3)

Initial Jobless Claims (week of Oct. 27)

Factory orders (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.29 in the prior-year quarter.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to gain of $1.98 in the prior-year quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) (Q3) Reported EPS of 58 cents, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

BCE Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 82 cents, compared to 79 cents the prior-year quarter.

Barrick Gold Corporation (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 20 cents, compared to 19 cents the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $2.42, compared to $1.14 the prior-year quarter.

Bombardier Inc. (T.B) (Q3) Reported EPS of 46 cents, compared to 72 cents the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. nonfarm payroll (Oct.)

S&P U.S. services PMI (Oct.)

ISM services (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) (Q3) Reported EPS of 79 cents, compared to $1.11 to the prior-year quarter.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.86, compared to $2.41 in the prior-year quarter.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) (Q1) Reported EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.20 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Labour Force Survey (Oct.) Employment rose by 64,000 (+0.3%) in September, following an increase of 40,000 (+0.2%) in August.

Featured Earnings

ARC Resources Ltd. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 50 cents, compared to 46 cents to the prior-year quarter.

AltaGas Ltd. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of seven cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Enbridge Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 59 cents, compared to 62 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Magna International Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.82, compared to two dollars in the prior-year quarter.

