Wathnan Racing's Aesterius Wins Group 2 Flying Childers

9/13/2024 11:06:48 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Winner of the Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg at ParisLongchamp, the two-year-old Aesterius won the Group 2 Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday. Trained by Archie Watson and owned by Wathnan Racing, the superb colt has now won four of his six life starts. With James Doyle in the saddle, the son of Mehmas was leading the near side group. Quickly challenged by Big Mojo, Aesterius found more close home to lead inside the final 100 yards and win by a neck. Big Mojo took second while Magnum Force went third.

