Russian Army Attacking In Four Directions, Regrouping In Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarske directions. The enemy regroups in Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Friday, October 27, published on Facebook .

In total, 47 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, according to the General Staff. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Melitopol direction continues. In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out offensive (assault) actions.

The defenders inflict manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation launched five strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, and four more – on anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile units hit four personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, eight artillery systems, two ammunition depots and three air defense systems.

In total, the Russian army launched six missile strikes, eight airstrikes, 27 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. Civilians were killed and injured. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues to carry out subversive and intelligence activities, shells populated settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. Bobylivka in Sumy region and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions and continued to regroup troops. Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka in Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions and continued to regroup troops. At the same time, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Siversk, Spirne in Donetsk region were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position near Andriyivka where Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, New York in Donetsk region.

In Avdiivka direction, the invaders carried out unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomayske in Donetsk region. The defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks. More than 10 settlements, including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, and Pervomayske in Donetsk region, were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region where Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks. About 10 settlements of Donetsk region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhaylivka.

In Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy attacks near Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, and Staromayorske in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne in Donetsk region, were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders tried to restore the lost position northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region but did not succeed. About 20 settlements, in particular, Poltavka, Huliaypole, Huliaypilske, Robotyne, Kamyanka in Zaporizhzhia region; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Kherson direction, Kherson and Zelenivka came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.