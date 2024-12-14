Potts, Atkinson Signal A New Era For England’S Bowling Attack, Says Nasser Hussain

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain believes that England's fast future looks bright, with Matthew Potts and Gus Atkinson showcasing their skills on the opening day of the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. The duo claimed three wickets each, reducing New Zealand to 315-9 by stumps, sending a strong message about life after James Anderson.

Durham pacer Potts made an impactful return to the side, replacing Chris Woakes for the final Test. Meanwhile, Atkinson continued his debut year, reaching a remarkable milestone of 50 Test wickets in just 10 matches.

Hussain was effusive in his praise for Potts, describing the 26-year-old as a bowler who thrives under pressure and consistently delivers for his team.“Potts has got a big heart, big character, and a lot of skill. He gets good players out,” Hussain told Sky Sports News. "I think that's four times in five innings now he's got Kane Williamson out. England needed to dig deep in that middle session and Potts epitomised that.

"Every time he's played for England, that's exactly what he does. [Ben] Stokes knows him well from the Durham connection and wants to play him to give him experience."

Potts' ability to dig deep was evident in the middle session, where he removed key batters, including Williamson, to ensure England stayed on top despite challenging conditions. Known for his tenacity, Potts has quickly become a trusted weapon for captain Ben Stokes, who shares a Durham connection with the bowler.

Surrey pacer Gus Atkinson's meteoric rise in international cricket continued with another impressive performance. The 26-year-old took three wickets on the day, reaching the milestone of 50 Test dismissals in less than a year since his debut. "It's been an incredible year for Atkinson, a five-wicket haul, a 10-wicket haul, reaching 50 Test wickets, a hat-trick, a hundred, it has gone absolutely perfectly for him," said Hussain.

"On the back of the decision to retire James Anderson after that first Test match [against West Indies] at Lord's in the summer, a few people were questioning whether England should go the emotional route and play Anderson, try to get him past the great Shane Warne, then maybe retire him at Old Trafford.

"They made the tough call and you can see why. England believed they needed to introduce the likes of Atkinson, [Brydon] Carse, reintroduce Potts and get people in with overs under their belt," he said.

Atkinson's presence has added a new dimension to England's pace attack, complementing the more experienced bowlers while ensuring the team's future is in safe hands.

The performances of Potts and Atkinson vindicate England's bold decision to move on from James Anderson earlier this year. Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was retired after the first Test against the West Indies in the summer.

Hussain acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, saying,“A few people were questioning whether England should go the emotional route, play Anderson, try to get him past the great Shane Warne, then maybe retire him at Old Trafford. But they made the tough call, and you can see why. England believed they needed to introduce the likes of Atkinson, [Brydon] Carse, reintroduce Potts, and get people in with overs under their belt.”

This series against New Zealand also serves as crucial preparation for the 2025/26 Ashes in Australia. The conditions in Hamilton, with a flat pitch, Kookaburra ball, and hot afternoon weather, closely resemble those England will face Down Under. "A Kookaburra ball, a flat pitch, hot conditions in the afternoon, that's when you need to dig deep and Potts absolutely does that every time he plays for Durham or England," Hussain added.

"Carse was struggling a little bit with cramps and some blisters in his feet. He's played all three games but England are building up that crop of fast bowlers."

England's rotation policy has ensured their fast bowlers are gaining experience in a variety of conditions, with Carse, Potts, and Atkinson all playing pivotal roles.

Day Two promises an intriguing battle as England's deep and aggressive batting lineup faces New Zealand's bowlers. Hussain expects England to play their trademark attacking style, putting pressure on the hosts from the outset.

“It'll be a fascinating watch,” Hussain said.“The New Zealand openers [Tom Latham and Will Young] played really well in the first session, leaving the ball and being a bit more old school. That's not how England play. They go hard.”

Hussain also highlighted the importance of Zak Crawley's innings, as he looks to overcome his struggles against Matt Henry in this series.“Hamilton is quite a quick-scoring ground, and they [England] will put pressure on New Zealand's bowlers. It'll be a completely different pace of play to what we saw in the first session overnight.”