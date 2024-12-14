Determined To Raise Standards Of Education: Telangana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 14 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy said on Saturday that his is determined to raise the standards of education.

He said the government has decided to instil confidence in Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs) and Minorities.

The Chief Minister said that the government endeavours to upgrade the students' skills and make them partners in the reconstruction of Telangana State.

He launched the uniform diet plan for residential and welfare hostels across the state.

Speaking at the programme held at TG Social Welfare Residential School at Chilkur in Rangareddy district, he said the government introduced a uniform diet plan in all Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Minority residential schools and hostels.

Voicing concern over the incidents of food poisoning in residential schools and hostels, the Chief Minister asked the staff to discharge their duties with full responsibility.

"A girl died recently due to food poisoning. The grieving parents must have undergone a lot of trouble. Rich and the poor show their affection towards their children equally. Parents reposed faith in us and sent their children to hostels. We should be responsible," he said and called for taking precautions to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The Chief Minister announced that he will visit residential schools during his every official tour in the state. Stringent action will be initiated against those who fail to perform their duties, he said.

He suggested setting up Mess Management committees by including and asking the officials to empower the students to monitor the food they consume every day.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, and senior officials participated in the programme held at different places in the state. They will visit residential schools and hostels on Saturday and Sunday and have lunch with the students.

The Chief Minister stated that a new menu has been prepared as per the enhanced diet charges.

He mentioned that for the first time in 10 years, the government has enhanced diet charges in welfare hostels by 40 per cent. Cosmetic charges have also been enhanced by 200 per cent.

About eight lakh students are studying in SC, ST, BC and Minority residential schools in the state.

He said for the last few years, a misconception was created that those studying in private schools are more talented than the students in government schools. "Our government is working to clear this misconception," he said.

Revanth Reddy claimed that it was former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao who started residential schools in united Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that many students who studied in residential schools went on to become IAS and IPS officers.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous government of BRS did not give importance to basic amenities, diet and cosmetics in residential schools and hostels.

"Since ours is a people's government, we increased the diet and cosmetic charges in a single stroke," he said and claimed that nowhere in the country the charges were enhanced to this extent.

He pointed out that 23 lakh students are studying in 26,000 government schools in the state. About 33 lakh students are studying in 11,000 private schools.

He asked why the schools are failing to prepare multi-talented students.

"Welfare and development are like two eyes for me. The money being spent on students is the investment in their future," he said and called for planning for the coming academic year.

The Chief Minister said officials have been instructed to provide funds for schools through the green channel by the 10th of every month. The government has entrusted the work of stitching school uniforms to women's Self Help Groups and increased the fee for school uniform stitching from Rs 25 to Rs 75.

Revanth Reddy said the government was providing free electricity to all government schools. He asked the officials and public representatives to visit residential schools two to three days a week.