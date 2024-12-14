Nitish Kumar Using Taxpayers’ Money For Mahila Samvad Yatra: Tejashwi Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 14 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that Chief Nitish Kumar is using taxpayers' money for his Mahila Samvad Yatra.

Earlier, the Rural Development Department detailed the allocation of funds for the Yatra, which allegedly aims to promote women's empowerment schemes.

Tejashwi Yadav said that the will spend a substantial amount of taxpayer money - Rs 225.78 crore - on this initiative.

“As per the notification of the Rural Works Department, specific expenditures include Rs 104.1093 crore for social media campaigns and publicity and Rs 114.0327 crore for tea and snacks for attendees. For the data analysis and associated cluster management, a total of Rs 2.3355 crore has been approved, which will cover the costs of compiling and analysing the information gathered during the program,” Tejashwi Yadav wrote on X.

He added that the entire initiative, including promotional expenses, seemed to be aimed at improving the Chief Minister's image, which has been tarnished.

He contrasted this expenditure with the ruling government's stance on financial constraints, pointing to Nitish Kumar's past criticism of opposition promises for government jobs, specifically the pledge for 10 lakh government jobs.

Tejashwi Yadav accused the Chief Minister of“hypocrisy”, saying that Nitish Kumar had questioned,“Where the opposition would source funds for such promises. Now, he is spending crores of rupees on the taxpayers to improve his image.”

The Bihar government outlined the purpose of the Mahila Samvad program, which is to promote existing women-centric policies and ensure their benefits reach all levels of society.

The Mahila Samvad program is designed to establish meaningful dialogues with women across rural Bihar. The primary aim is to gather data on their aspirations, needs, and challenges.

The program will take place from December 15 across all districts in the state, engaging women from rural areas. The schedule can be adjusted as per requirements.