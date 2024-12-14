South Korean Parliament Impeaches President Yoon

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Lawmakers in South Korea's National Assembly voted narrowly on December 14 to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his abrupt decision to declare martial law the previous week, which the opposition has called a self-coup attempt. The vote was 204 to 85, with 3 abstentions and 8 invalid ballots.

“Today the National Assembly voted in favor of President Yoon's impeachment. It is a decision made on behalf of the promise we made as the people's representative to protect the constitution,” said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik as he declared Yoon suspended from presidential duties.

“Democracy is realized through the lives of people. We will move forward. We hope people's lives are quickly stabilized,” Woo added.

South Korea's Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to deliberate the impeachment motion. Yoon is the third President in South Korean history to be impeached by Seoul's legislative branch, after former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004 and President Park Geun-hye in 2016. The former's impeachment motion was dismissed by the court after 63 days, while the latter's impeachment was confirmed after 93 days.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Photo: Hankyoreh

The impeachment motion on Saturday accused Yoon of“unconstitutionally declaring martial law,” and oppressing the National Assembly. It also called out the President for illegally trying to arrest key politicians and raiding the National Election Commission.

Yoon denied these claims during a televised address on December 12, claiming that he declared martial law to warn the public of the opposition's“legislative dictatorship.” Yoon railed at the opposition parties, calling them pro-North Korean, anti-state forces.

With Yoon's impeachment motion passed, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will assume the role of Acting President until the Court's final decision.

“In these hard times, I will do my best to stabilize the country,” said the prime minister after Yoon was impeached by the legislature.



However, Prime Minister Han also faces a probe by the police for his role in Yoon's martial law decree.