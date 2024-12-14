Guided Bombs, Explosives: 8 People Were Injured In Kharkiv Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight people were in enemy shelling in Kharkiv region yesterday.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“At 22:10, Russian struck three guided aerial bombs at the Zolochiv community. Two hit near the village of Baranovka, another near the village of Postolne. 18:00 Kupiansk district, Kurylivka TG, Senkove village. A 69-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling,” the post says.

Also the day before, three people were injured in Izium district near the village of Kamianka. A pyrotechnic team exploded on an explosive device while inspecting the area.

In addition, the day before in the morning, Russians attacked the village of Myrne in the Berestyn community. Four people were injured as a result of the rocket attack.

At the same time, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said that in the Kharkiv sector, Russians attacked the positions of our units once near Vovchansk. The battle is still ongoing. The enemy launched guided bombs on Hraniv and Vovchanske Khutory with drones.

“The enemy attacked ten times in the Kupiansk sector, near Kolisnykivka, Bohuslava, Zahryzove and Lozova. Two battles are still ongoing. Moreover, the enemy launched air strikes on Nova Kruhliakivka and Bohuslavka,” noted Colonel Syniehubov.

Enemy attacks 10 settlements ofregion yesterday

According to him, 26 people were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borivske directions as a result of intensified evacuation measures.

As reported, the Defense Forces shot down 58 Russian drones overnight, and another 72 were lost in the area.

Photo credit: National Police