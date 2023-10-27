(MENAFN- 3BL) Steve Manocchio, senior director, financial compliance and operations at Cisco, joins ESG Talk host Steve Soter in a conversation around unifying climate data in financial disclosures. Listen in as they explore the financial impact of ESG, the evolving role of accountants, and how assurance and technology can help further ESG initiatives.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .
MENAFN27102023007202015466ID1107320004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.