Watch: Rana, R Madhavan, Nivin Pauly Teach Ranbir Kapoor How To Wear A Mundu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Day 2 of SIIMA 2017, which was held in Abu Dhabi actors from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries were bestowed with awards for excellence, and Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were present to promote their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, that also happenes

to be Ranbir's debut production.

At one point both Ranbir and Katrina were called on stage, where Ranbir showed his dance steps wearing a lungi.

And guess who helped him wearing a lungi or mundu?

South Indian superstars like R Madhavan, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Nivin PaulyNani and Siva Karthikeyan.









In many occasions we have seen Bollywood and Hollywood actors donning mundu or lungi whenever they go down South, they are made to wear the 4 meters long cloth. Well, you should blame it on Shah Rukh Khan's famous lungi dance from Chennai Express for making the traditional South attire so famous.



In the function, Katrina looked elegant in a yellow fairytale gown accompanying Ranbir, who wore a black safari suit.















From Tamil stars Madhavan, Sivakarthiyan, Nayanthara and Trisha, to Malayalam actors Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly, some of the most popular celebs took home the winner trophies under various categories.

Nikki Galrani's performance was termed electrifying, and Manjima Mohan entertained the crowd with her sexy dance moves, while singer Usha Uthup sang“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” for Ranbir and Katrina. S. P. Balasubrahmanyam also sang a few lines, and he received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the movie industry. ​



