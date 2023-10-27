Cuban Embassy Celebrates 60 Years Of Existence In Uganda

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Uganda marked and celebrated its 60th year of existence in Uganda .

H.E. Tania Pérez Xiqués hosted Her guests to a dinner at Her official residence & the Ministry was represented by Amb. Phillip Odida and other Ministry officials.

