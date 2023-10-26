Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation Issues Urgent Appeal To Provide Aid To Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 26 (Petra) -- The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said Thursday it is following with "great pain and sorrow" the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip and the rising death toll and number of victims amongst Palestinian civilians.The General Secretariat praised the role of member states in providing food, medical and in-kind supplies and responding to the needs to support the Palestinian people in their "ordeal."The OIC expressed hope that member states would continue their solidarity with the Palestinian people to provide the maximum possible assistance to mitigate the effects of the current humanitarian disaster, according to what was reported by the Union of Islamic Cooperation Countries News Agencies (UNA).The OIC urged member states, the organisation's agencies and institutions working in humanitarian affairs and humanitarian organisations in the Islamic world to accelerate the provision of urgent assistance to the Palestinian people.