AHRC Urges Int'l Organizations To Bear Responsibilities Towards Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Arab Permanent Human Rights Committee (AHRC) Talal Al-Mutairi has called on international mechanisms and organizations tasked with human rights to assume their responsibilities towards the Israeli occupation's aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

This came in a statement to KUNA Thursday at the end of the extraordinary session of the committee upon a request from Kuwait to discuss the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza.

This initiative is launched by Kuwait due to the difficult humanitarian conditions that the brotherly Palestinian people are experiencing, mainly in the Gaza Strip, he said.

He pointed to the response of the Arab League's member states to participate in delivering statements denouncing the criminal acts carried out by the occupying Israeli entity in Gaza.

Al-Mutairi stressed that the Israeli occupation forces commit grave violations and crimes against the Palestinian people and humanity in the Strip.

He called on the parties to the four Geneva conventions to carry out their responsibilities in implementing international humanitarian law and the Geneva conventions.

He indicated that there is an armed conflict in the Palestinian territories and an escalation in military operations by the Israeli occupation.

Al-Mutairi stressed the necessity of prevailing international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians.

He affirmed the horror of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Palestinian territories that run counter to international conventions and norms and the values of humanity advocated by international organizations.

He hoped that the recommendations of this session would contribute to mitigating the humanitarian sufferings of the people of Gaza Strip. (end)

