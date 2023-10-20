Shmyhal, Scholz To Attend German-Ukrainian Business Forum In Berlin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will participate in the 6th German-Ukrainian Business Forum, taking place in Berlin on October 24, 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for Germany's Federal Government Steffen Hebestreit at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Hebestreit, the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Federal Chancellor of Germany will deliver their speeches at the German-Ukrainian Business Forum, which is expected to be held under the slogan 'Integrate Ukraine: Recovery, Smart Growth and Security'.

The event will be attended by government officials of the two countries and the representatives of important business entities.

As part of the Forum, the Ministerial Dialogue will be held with the participation of

Vice Chancellor of Germany, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck and First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko.

The session dedicated to the German-Ukrainian business relations and the strategy of deepening cooperation and smart growth will be attended by the top managers of Ukraine's DTEK and Kovalska Group, and German financial and industrial companies.

The modern challenges and ways to solve them in terms of reconstruction and restoration will be discussed by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov and Germany's State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth, as well as Naftogaz NJSC CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov and others.

Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Head of the Defense Committee at the German Bundestag Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, and the top managers of a number of companies, namely Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine, will speak of Ukraine's security strategy and economic cooperation amid the war.

A reminder that Ukraine and Germany have been holding joint business forums since 2015.