France Dangles Top-Of-The-Line Scorpene Before Indonesia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) France is offering its latest Scorpene submarines to Indonesia, a big ticket deal that if done would mark a milestone in Jakarta's naval modernization program and reset the region's underwater balance of power including in the South China Sea.

This month, Naval News reported that France's Naval Group had proposed a new variant of its Scorpene submarine, known as the“Scorpene Evolved”, to Indonesia. Jakarta first announced its intention to acquire Scorpene submarines in March 2022, though questions over financing hang over the acquisition.

The Naval News report says that the submarine's propulsion system will be installed with a full Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) configuration, giving it the most extended endurance of any other variant in the Scorpene family.

The complete LIB configuration will enable the Scorpene Evolved to have a total endurance of 80 days, an operational range of over 8,000 nautical miles, a lower indiscretion rate and maintain top speed longer.

It also says that the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) will find it easier and less expensive to maintain and operate the submarines than air-independent propulsion (AIP) ones, which require complex offshore facilities and extra training for submariners and personnel involved in resupplying the system.

Naval News says the LIB configuration aligns with the plan for Naval Group and Indonesian state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL to establish an Energy Research Lab in Indonesia as part of a Scorpene submarine deal.

If successful, the source notes that the LIBs for a second and subsequent batches of Scorpene Evolved that Indonesia might purchase and build in the future will come from the lab, which could be used to develop other energy-related technologies for military and commercial markets.

The Naval News report says Scorpene Evolved has been offered along with the Black Shark torpedo, the more modern F21 heavyweight torpedo and a complete integration of the MBDA Exocet SM39 submarine-launched cruise missile.

Image: The Naval Group

It notes that if TNI AL chooses to purchase the F21 and SM39 later, no additional adjustments or upgrades will be required, including for combat management system software.

Naval News notes that despite Scorpene Evolved's higher performance than the basic Scorpene submarine variant, it is still being offered in a complete local production, integration and testing scheme for two submarines at PT PAL's existing submarine construction facility in Surabaya.