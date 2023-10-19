Japan's Railgun Ready To Fire At China's Hypersonic Threat

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan has successfully tested a medium-caliber maritime electromagnetic railgun via an offshore platform, signaling the potential for a high-tech transformation of Tokyo's defensive posture, according to a Warzone report .

Japan's Acquisition Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA), part of the country's Ministry of Defense (MOD), teamed up with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) for the test.

Video footage of the railgun in action during the testing released by ATLA shows it firing projectiles from various angles. A railgun uses electromagnetic energy to propel projectiles at extremely high velocities potentially reaching hypersonic speeds, in contrast to chemical propellants used by traditional guns. Japan would reportedly deploy the weapon on land and at sea.

The Warzone report says that ATLA's medium-sized electromagnetic railgun prototype can fire 40 mm steel projectiles weighing 320 grams each, judging by the weapon's specifications. It says ATLA intends to eventually run its gun on 20 megajoules (MJ) of charge energy.

It is unknown which vessels Japan might ultimately mount future railguns on when they become operational for deployment.

However, Japan has previously pointed to the possibility of mounting them on some of its JMSDF destroyers, according to the Warzone report. They could also be mounted onto Japan's in-development multipurpose missile defense vessels , the report says.

Japan's successful development of railguns is as crucial as ever given the growing scale of threats it faces in the Indo-Pacific, including China and North Korea's growing missile and hypersonic weapon arsenals.

The railgun race is on in the region. Reports indicate China may have been testing the technology since 2018 . Its ship-mounted railgun has apparently been mounted on a Type-072 landing ship modified to house the weapon's bulky electronics.

A prototype Japanese railgun. Image: Japan Ministry of Defense

Japan has other high-tech weapons projects in the works. This month, Naval News reported that Japan's MOD has announced research and development plans for future naval systems, particularly those related to the naval domain.

Naval News notes that these include Combat Support Multipurpose Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV), unmanned amphibious assault vehicles (AAV), anti-torpedo torpedoes (ATT) and combat management systems.